Left Menu
Development News Edition

In changed protocol, locals may control containment zones in Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-06-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 18:48 IST
In changed protocol, locals may control containment zones in Bengal

As the number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise in West Bengal with the return of migrants and as economic activities are resuming, the state government is planning to change the protocol of declaring a containment zone, and involve local people in policing an area, an official said on Wednesday. The authorities will now identify a building with a COVID-19 patient and declare it a containment zone and the area around it a buffer zone, deviating from the earlier practice of marking such a building and a portion of the roads surrounding it as an affected area, he said.

A containment zone is called an "affected area" in West Bengal and the roads around it are different "buffer zones". The number of affected areas across West Bengal was around 718 last week and it went up to 864 on Tuesday, according to the data on the state government's 'Egiye Bangla' website.

A huge jump was also witnessed in the number of buffer zones. It was 350 three days back but jumped nearly to 850 during the same period, the website added. "The spike was noticed in almost all the districts, particularly in Birbhum, Cooch Behar, Nadia, Uttar Dinajpur and Malda, where most of the migrant labourers have returned. They are still coming and the number of COVID-19 cases will possibly rise," the senior Health Department official told PTI.

As the administration is planning to slowly ease the lockdown norms, the requirement of streamlining the affected areas has surfaced, he said. "In a densely populated area like slums and their surrounding areas, the entire locality, and not just a building, may be declared a containment zone," the official said.

The Health Department, following the suggestion of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is also considering to use local people in maintaining 'dos and don'ts' in the affected areas. "We have seen that in many areas in Kolkata and other districts, local people have put up barricades to prevent anyone from entering or exiting the containment zones. Since the outbreak started, police have been maintaining these zones and, in some cases, locals have.

"Now, we are trying to find out whether local people can be given the entire responsibility of policing these areas," the official said. So far, over 5 lakh migrant labourers from other states have returned and the state government has made it mandatory for all those coming from 'hotspot' states like Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh to undergo tests.

West Bengal has reported 6,168 confirmed coronavirus cases so far. The number of active cases is 3,423 while 263 patients have died..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sweden should have done more against coronavirus but broad strategy right - chief epidemiologist

Swedens chief epidemiologist said on Wednesday the country should have done more to combat the coronavirus but backed the broad strategy, which avoided the strict lockdowns seen in many other countries.Anders Tegnell told Swedish radio in a...

Govt approves renaming Kolkata Port Trust as Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port

The government on Wednesday gave the approval to rename Kolkata Port as Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port. Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the 150th-anniversary programme of Kolkata Port Trust in January had announced rechristening ...

EXCLUSIVE -Trump administration to bar Chinese passenger carriers from flying to U.S.

President Donald Trumps administration said on Wednesday it will bar Chinese passenger carriers from flying to the United States starting on June 16 as it pressures Beijing to allow U.S. air carriers to resume flights. The move, announced b...

BJP youth wing holds virtual meeting of its national executive

With the COVID-19 guidelines ruling out political meetings, the BJPs youth wing on Wednesday organised its national executive meeting of over 250 members through a video conference with senior party leader B L Santhosh stating that the orga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020