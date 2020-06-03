PM Modi speaks to Mozambique Prez Nyusi on COVID-19 situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi on the COVID-19 pandemic and assured him of India's continued support, including medical assistance, to combat the health crisis

"Had an excellent talk with H.E. Filipe Nyusi, President of Mozambique on COVID-19 situation. I assured him of India's continued support to Mozambique, including medical assistance to combat COVID-19," the prime minister tweeted

Modi said he thanked the Mozambique leader for taking care of the safety and security of the Indian community there.