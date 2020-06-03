Cyclone threat to Mumbai has lessened: Maha revenue minister

The threat posed by cyclonic storm 'Nisarga' to Mumbai has lessened, but the next few hours will be quite crucial, Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat said on Wednesday. He also said trees got uprooted at various places and power supply snapped as poles fell.

Thorat said authorities in Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar are on alert considering the trajectory of the cyclone. "Though the threat posed to Mumbai by the cyclone has reduced, the next few hours will be quite crucial. The cyclone can have influence over an average of 200 km from its eye," Thorat tweeted.

Thorat, who also heads Maharashtra Congress unit, said the cyclonic storm has moved towards Karjat and hit Murud and Shrivardhan (both in Raigad district where the landfall was reported) the most. "Spot inspections are on to assess the losses caused by the cyclone. Efforts are being made to restore normalcy," he said.

Talking about the impact of the cyclone, Thorat said trees got uprooted at various places, affecting vehicular movement at various places. "Electricity wires got snapped and poles have fallen at many places, which has affected power supply, due to the cyclone. The administration is working with its complete strength to restore normalcy," he added.