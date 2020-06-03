Left Menu
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-06-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 20:21 IST
Food delivery latest by 8.30 pm, no delivery boy on road after 9: Official

Restaurants and food aggregators like Zomato and Swiggy in Haryana will have to ensure home delivery of food latest by 8 pm so that no delivery boy is left out on roads after enforcement of curfew at 9 pm, an official said on Wednesday. The measure is the part of an elaborate standard operating procedure issued by the Haryana government on Wednesday, detailing the manner of functioning for hotels, restaurants, shops and other business establishments in the state.

“The delivery boys shall wear gloves and masks during home delivery. Also, no signature or thumb impression of customers shall be taken by them while delivering items. Preferably online electronic mode of payment shall be ensured to avoid contact and to maintain social distancing,” said the statement, detailing SOPs. “The upper time limit for operation of kitchens will be 8 pm and home delivery, by all means, will have to be completed by 8.30 pm to ensure that no delivery boy will be out on roads beyond 9 pm,” it added. As per the SOPs effective till June 30, all shops within municipal limits, barring those in the containment zones, which have been permitted to open, can stay open from 9 am to 7 pm.

The SOPs stipulated that all customers as well as shopkeepers take various well-known steps for maintain social distancing and following sanitization measures during business hours, the SOP said. The shopkeepers shall ensure deployment of minimum staff in their shops to avoid overcrowding and they can alternatively call the staff in shifts, the SOP said, adding at no time, more than five persons, including the shopkeeper, helpers and customers, are to be present at a time in any shop.

Shopkeepers or vendors will also display a public notice regarding downloading of “Arogya Setu Mobile App” for public or customer awareness and motivate them to install the same and regularly update their health status on this app. The shopkeepers shall also ensure that all the employees must install this App and use the same regularly..

