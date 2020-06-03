485 new coronavirus cases in Gujarat, 30 deaths

The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 18,117 with 485 new patients being detected on Wednesday, 290 in Ahmedabad alone, while the death toll rose to 1,122 with 30 patients dying, the health department said. 318 coronavirus patients also recovered on Wednesday, taking the total number of patients discharged so far in the state to 12,212.

Of these, 205 patients recovered in Ahmedabad alone. The state's current recovery rate is 67.4 per cent, the health department said.

There are at present 4,783 active cases in Gujarat, with 64 patients on ventilator, it said. Ahmedabad reported 290 new cases Wednesday, taking the total in the city to 13,063. Also, the district reported 22 COVID-19-related deaths, taking the total death figure in the district to 910.

In Surat, number of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,793 with 77 new cases. In Vadodara, it went up to 1,140 with 34 more patients testingpositive on Wednesday. Gandhinagar reported 39 new cases and Banaskantha ten.

A total of 19 districts reported new cases on Wednesday. Apart from 22 deaths reported in Ahmedabad, Vadodara reported death of three patients, Surat two and Bhavnagar, Kutch and Navsari one each, taking the total death toll to 1,122.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 18,117, new cases 485, deaths 1,122, discharged 12,212, active cases 4,783 and people tested so far 2,27,898..