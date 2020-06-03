Senior Law Ministry officer tests COVID-positive; portions of Shastri Bhawan to be disinfected

Senior Law Ministry officer tests COVID-positive; portions of Shastri Bhawan to be disinfectedPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 21:48 IST
A joint secretary in the Legislative Department of the Law Ministry tested positive of COVID-19 on Wednesday, prompting the authorities to order sanitisation of portions of the fourth floor of Shastri Bhawan. Officials and other staff members who had come in direct contact with the joint secretary have been asked to self quarantine till June 12, a circular issued by the ministry said.
The 'A' and 'D' wings on the fourth floor of the Shastri Bhawan will be disinfected on Thursday and Friday as per laid down norms of the Health Ministry. The officer had last attended office on May 29.
Besides the Law Ministry, some other ministries and departments are housed on the fourth floor of the building. In May, a deputy secretary of the Department of Legal Affairs in the Law Ministry had tested positive for COVID-19.
While the Legislative Department drafts and clears legislations and other key documents, the Department of Legal Affairs offers advice to the various ministries on complex legal issues. Shastri Bhavan, a government building, houses offices of several Union ministries.
