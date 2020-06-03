Left Menu
`Nisarga' weakened into cyclonic storm, moved towards Pune:IMD

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-06-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 22:23 IST
`Nisarga' weakened into cyclonic storm, moved towards Pune:IMD
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Severe cyclonic storm `Nisarga' hit Maharashtra coast near Alibaug in Raigad district with a wind speed upto 120 kmph, but weakened into a cyclonic storm in the evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. IMD's regional centre in Mumbai said the "severe cyclonic storm" crossed Maharashtra close to south of Alibaug with a maximum sustained speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph between 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm.

"The system weakened into a cyclonic storm and lay centered at 16.30 hrs near lat 19.0 deg N and Long 73.7 deg E (Pune District) over interior Maharashtra about 100 km east north-east of Alibaug, 90 km east of Mumbai (Colaba) and 50 km north northwest of Pune," it said in the statement. Earlier in the evening, an IMD official had said that the cyclone was moving north-east and was likely to affect Nashik, Dhule, and Nandurbar in north Maharashtra apart from north-west part of Pune district.

The coastal district of Ratnagiri reported 38 mm rainfall since 8.30 am on Wednesday, the IMD bulletin said. Colaba and Santacruz weather stations in Mumbai reported 46 mm and 22 mm rainfall during the same period, the statement said.

Colaba and Santacruz stations reported maximum wind speeds of 50 kmph and 58 kmph, respectively, the IMD said. The department has predicted that it is very likely that Palghar will receive "heavy rain" (64.5-115.5 mm) at isolated places on Thursday.

It was also "very likely" that Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, which also came under the influence of the cyclone as did Palghar, will receive "light to moderate rains" (2.5 mm to 64.4 mm) on Thursday. Nashik, predicted to be hit by the cyclone, is very likely to receive "heavy rain at isolated places" on Thursday, while Pune may see "light to moderate rain", the IMD said.

"Gale wind, speed reaching 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph, is prevailing over east-central Arabian sea and off north Maharashtra coast (Raigad, Mumbai and adjoining Thane), 60-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph along and off Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Palghar and remaining areas of Thane," the statement said. The IMD also advised fishermen to not venture into the east-central and northeast Arabian sea and along and off Karnataka-Goa-Maharashtra-south Gujarat coast during the next 12 hours.

