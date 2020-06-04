Defence secretary shows symptoms of COVID-19: Sources

India's Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar showed symptoms of COVID-19 infection on Wednesday, following which the defence ministry carried out a massive contact-tracing exercise, official sources said. At least 35 officials working at the ministry's headquarters in South Block in the Raisina Hills have been sent on home quarantine after reports of Kumar showing symptoms of COVID-19 emerged on Wednesday morning.

There was no official word on whether the defence secretary has tested positive for the disease. The defence ministry spokesperson refused to comment on the matter.

Two senior military officials said Kumar tested positive for COVID-19. It is learnt that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh did not attend office as part of a precautionary measure.

The offices of the defence minister, the defence secretary, the Army Chief and the Navy Chief are on the first floor of the South Block. It is not immediately known whether Kumar has been admitted to any hospital.