Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh launches stress-buster Spandan campaign for police

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 04-06-2020 09:09 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 09:09 IST
C'garh launches stress-buster Spandan campaign for police

Chhattisgarh Police have launched a special campaign to check mental stress and depression among their personnel by conducting interactive programmes and arranging counselling sessions, music and yoga therapies for them, a government official said. The move comes after the state reported over 50 cases of suicide by police personnel, and a number of incidents of policemen attacking their colleagues in the last two years.

During a meeting with senior police officials and psychologists on Tuesday, state Director General of Police (DGP) D M Awasthi chalked out an action plan for the special campaign, titled 'Spandan', and ordered it to be immediately launched in all districts, the official said. A mobile application is also being prepared for monitoring the problems of police personnel and it will be launched within next 15 days, he said.

On May 31, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed concern over incidents of suicide and fratricide taking place in police camps due to depression/stress among security personnel, and directed Awasthi to come up with a stress- buster plan soon. As part of the campaign 'Spandan', senior police officers will visit police lines, police stations and armed forces companies to interact with the personnel to know about problems being faced by them, the official said.

Even all commandants will have to stay at night in the camp of each company of their respective forces once in a month, he said. The DGP will conduct a special interactive programme twice a month at the police headquarters in Raipur to personally meet officers and employees of the district police force and other armed forces.

Arrangements will also be made for counselling by psychologists, music therapy, yoga education, sports and library in camps located in inaccessible areas, including those in the Maoist-hit belt, the official said. Senior officers, including DGP, will visit remote areas and hold discussions with the personnel deployed there.

Detailed guidelines have been issued to all district superintendents of police and commandants of battalions about the campaign, the official said. A number of incidents of suicide and fratricide have been reported in police camps in the past couple of years.

On May 29 this year, an assistant platoon commander of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) opened fire from his rifle at his colleagues, killing two personnel and injuring another, at their camp in Narayanpur district. In a case of fratricide in December last year, six Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were killed at the camp of its 45th battalion in Narayanpur.

Besides, two CAF jawans were killed in a similar incident at their camp in Bijapur district in June last year, according to police. In February this year, the Chhattisgarh government informed in the Assembly that nearly 50 police personnel, including those from paramilitary forces, committed suicide in the state in last two years.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 9-New charges against Minneapolis policemen as protests continue

Prosecutors on Wednesday leveled new criminal charges against four Minneapolis policemen implicated in the death of a black man pinned by his neck to the street during an arrest that sparked more than a week of nationwide protest and civil ...

Germany, Portugal contenders to host Champions League final

Germany and Portugal are contenders to host the delayed Champions League final which is due to be moved from Istanbul, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. A June 17 meeting of UEFAs executive committee wil...

Frankfurt beats struggling Werder 3-0 in Bundesliga

Stefan Ilsanker scored twice off the bench as Eintracht Frankfurt beat Werder Bremen 3-0 to damage the hosts hopes of escaping relegation from the Bundesliga. Andre Silva headed Eintracht into the lead in the 61st minute off a cross from Fi...

George Floyd tested positive for coronavirus in April: Medical examiner's full report

George Floyd, the African-American, who died in police custody last month, had tested positive for the coronavirus in April, according to the medical examiners report. A report in The New York Times NYT cited the full autopsy released by th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020