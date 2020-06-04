Left Menu
Electric vehicles can transport LPG cylinders to Matheran: HC

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-06-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 15:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Bombay High Court has suggested the use of electric vehicles to transport LPG cylinders to Matheran during the COVID-19 lockdown after the Central Railways refused to permit inflammable in its coaches. Justice A K Menon was hearing a petition filed by former MLA Suresh Lad, seeking relaxation for vehicular restrictions in Matheran to transport essentials to the hill station amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

As per the plea, since Matheran was declared an eco-sensitive zone by the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest in 2003, no vehicles, except those belonging to emergency and waste management services, were allowed beyond Dasturi Point. The plea sought directions to the ministry and the Raigad district collector to relax these norms to enable small tempos and trucks transporting essentials to enter the town during the lockdown.

On May 16, another bench of the high court had directed that a goods tempo can ply thrice a week to deliver food and essentials to Matheran. Lad's advocate Gaurav Parkar on Tuesday told the court that despite the order, the tempo service was never started.

Assistant government pleader Manish Pabale told the court that the tempo service was not started because goods train services were regularly carrying essentials to the hill station during the lockdown. Parkar, however, argued that the railways do not allow the transportation of LPG cylinders.

Central Railways advocate T J Pandian told the court that LPG cylinders cannot be carried in railway coaches, as gas and other inflammable materials were prohibited on trains. Justice Menon then directed an interim monitoring committee, set up by the Centre, to look into the issue and come up with a solution.

"The viability of using electrically powered vehicles for movement of LPG should not be overlooked," the court said. The petition stated that nearly 4,500 residents of Matheran and 25,000 from neighboring villages, including tribals and cattle farmers, are dependent on the town for their livelihood and daily supply for essentials.

As per the petition, even under normal circumstances, vehicular traffic in Matheran was restricted and goods were transported into the town on horse carts or hand-pulled carts. However, since the lockdown was imposed, many of these carts were unavailable and residents are forced to buy essentials, including LPG cylinders, at inflated prices, the petition stated.

