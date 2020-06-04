Delhi Corona App has many people making enquiries, lesser actual users: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that since the launch of the Delhi Corona App many people have enquired about COVID-19 beds, but there are a lesser number of actual users. "Since the launch of Delhi Corona App, various people are inquiring for beds but actual users are less. This is sort of window shopping. Three more hospitals have been converted, there will be no lack of beds," he said on reports of difference in number of beds in hospitals and the App.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched the mobile application 'Delhi Corona App' for the convenience of COVID-19 affected people in the national capital. The application aims to provide updated information on the availability of beds and ventilators in several government and private hospitals. The Delhi government has also created a web page to disseminate this data. (ANI)