Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maximum temperatures hover below normal in Hry, Pb

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-06-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 19:06 IST
Maximum temperatures hover below normal in Hry, Pb

The maximum temperature at most places in Haryana and Punjab remained below the normal limits on Thursday, the Meteorological department said. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, received 12.2 mm rainfall in the evening and recorded a high of 36.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, the MeT department said.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded the day temperature at 37 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees below normal, it said. The maximum temperature in Karnal was 35.8 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal, the MeT department said.

The mercury settled at 37.5 degrees Celsius in Hisar, five notches below normal, while the day temperature in Narnaul went down seven notches below normal limits to 34.5 degrees Celsius, it said. In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a high of 36.8 degrees Celsius, down three notches against the normal limits, the MeT department said.

The maximum temperature in Ludhiana was 37 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, while Patiala's day temperature settled three notches below normal limits at 36.8 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said. According to the MeT Department's forecast for Haryana and Punjab, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds, with speeds between 30-40 kmph, are likely at isolated places on Friday and Saturday.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nadal not sure about 2020 US Open; depends on COVID, travel

If it werent for a pandemic-caused postponement, the French Open would have been in Week 2 now, and Rafael Nadal might still have been in contention for a 20th Grand Slam title. Instead, hes home in Spain, practicing lightly -- and wonderin...

Detained US Navy veteran freed by Iran, en route home

A Navy veteran detained in Iran for nearly two years has been released and is on his way home aboard a Swiss government aircraft, US officials said ThursdayThe US special envoy for Iran, Brian Hook, flew to Zurich with a doctor to meet free...

With 367 fresh cases, UP's coronavirus tally crosses 9,000-mark; death toll 245

Uttar Pradesh witnessed the highest single-day spike in the number of COVID-19 fatalities with 15 deaths taking the toll to 245 even as the tally of cases crossed the 9,000-mark on Thursday. A total of 15 COVID-19 deaths were reported in th...

Heavy rainfall in parts of Gujarat due to cyclone

Several parts of Gujarat received copious rain during the last 24 hours due the severe cyclonic storm Nisarga, which brushed past the states southern coast without causing large-scale damage on Wednesday. As predicted by the Meteorological ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020