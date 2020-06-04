Left Menu
Development News Edition

AAP leader Sanjay Singh facilitates travel of 180 migrants by arranging chartered flights

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 20:03 IST
AAP leader Sanjay Singh facilitates travel of 180 migrants by arranging chartered flights

AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Thursday facilitated the travel of 180 stranded migrant workers back to their homes in Bihar by arranging two special chartered flights

Singh accompanied the workers to the airport from where he posted a video on Twitter. In the video, Singh, surrounded by people, is seen telling workers that he will be taking them back home. Singh can be seen telling the workers that the chartered flights will take them to Patna from where arrangements has been made by AAP's state unit to take them to their native place. "At the time of crisis, these people should be with their families but I have appealed to them that once situation normalises they must try to return to Delhi," he said. Singh had earlier also decided to use the 34 air tickets he is entitled to as an MP to help stranded migrant workers reach Patna from Delhi by flight. The coronavirus-triggered lockdown has had a devastating impact on the economy as well as on the livelihoods of lakhs of migrant workers

The Centre has said around four crore migrant labourers are engaged in various jobs across the country. And so far, 75 lakh of them have returned home in trains and buses since the nationwide lockdown was imposed.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Finland rejects proposed EU recovery package in current form

Finlands government said on Thursday it would reject the European Commissions proposed package for recovery from the coronavirus pandemic in its current form.The 27 European Union member states are due to discuss on June 19 the EU executive...

Hyderabad Open badminton cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Hyderabad Open badminton tournament, scheduled to be held in August, was on Thursday cancelled by the sports world governing body in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, days after the unveiling of a revised calendar. The tournament, set from...

Police: NYPD officer ambushed, man who stabbed him shot

A New York City police officer on an anti-looting patrol was ambushed Wednesday in Brooklyn by a man who walked up behind him and stabbed him in the neck, police said, setting off a struggle in which the assailant was shot and two other off...

Increased Indian investments in France in 2019: Report

Significantly ramping up investments in France, 18 Indian firms decided to invest there in 2019, taking the total number of companies from India with a presence in the European country to 120, a French Embassy statement said on Thursday. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020