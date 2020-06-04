Left Menu
Development News Edition

Minister lauds cop for donating blood to 14-year-old patient

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-06-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 21:39 IST
Minister lauds cop for donating blood to 14-year-old patient

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday hailed a policeman for donating blood to a 14-year-old patient requiring open heart surgery at a city hospital where no other suitable donor could reach due to cyclone Nisarga and the COVID-19 outbreak. According to an official statement, Deshmukh called up the policeman, constable Akash Gaikwad, and told him the entire force was proud of him.

Akash, we are proud of you! Deshmukh told the constable, appreciating his gesture. Gaikwad is attached to the Tardeo Police Station in Mumbai.

The statement said 14-year-old Sana Fatima Khan required A+ blood at the time of her open heart surgery at Hinduja Hospital here on Wednesday, the day when cyclone Nisarga approached the coastal belt of the state. Due to the cyclone and the novel coronavirus, no medically suitable donor could reach the hospital on Wednesday, the statement said.

Gaikwad, who was on duty at the hospital then, came forward and donated blood to the patient in such a serious condition, the statement added. Be it the spread of COVID-19 or Nisarga cyclone, the police force has always been a great support to the common citizens.

My salute to the warriors like Akash Gaikwad. As the head of the entire police family, I am proud of my police force, the statement quoted Deshmukh as saying..

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Around 31 L workers returned to UP: Official

Around 31lakh migrant workers have returned to Uttar Pradesh through trains and other means with state road transport corporation buses alone ferrying over 2.30 lakh people in last three days, an official said on Thursday. Additional Chief ...

Coronavirus cases in MP go up to 8,762; death toll reaches 377

Madhya Pradesh on Thursday reported 174 new COVID-19 cases, which took the number of patients to 8,762, state health officials said. As six more persons died due to coronavirus infection, the death toll in the state reached 377, they said.O...

Legal issue needs to be resolve before Mallya's extradition: UK govt

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya is unlikely to be extradited anytime soon with the UK government on Thursday saying that there is a legal issue that needs to be resolved before his extradition can be arranged. Last month, Mallya lost his ...

'Confidential' legal issue needs resolution before Mallya's extradition can be arranged: UK

Britain has said there is a further legal issue that needs to be resolved before Vijay Mallyas extradition can be arranged. A spokesperson of the British High Commission said on Thursday that the issue was confidential and they cannot estim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020