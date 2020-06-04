IMCT for cyclone damage assessment arrives in Bengal to warm welcome by state govt

Left Menu
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-06-2020 23:27 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 23:16 IST
Not long after it locked horns with the Centre over the visit of central teams to review lockdown implementation in the state, the West Bengal government on Thursday rolled out the red carpet for an IMCT which arrived here to visit areas ravaged by Cyclone Amphan, terming it "state guests". The seven-member inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) headed by Ministry of Home Affairs Joint Secretary (Cyber and Information Security) Anuj Sharma arrived at Kolkata airport this evening. It is on a three-day visit to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Amphan, which had hit the state on May 20.

The cyclone had left 98 people dead and caused large-scale destruction to property in many districts of West Bengal. The State Disaster Management and Civil Defence Department, in an official communication to various departments and district officials, described the team as "state guests".

The IMCT would begin its work on Friday by surveying two of the state's worst-affected districts -- North and South 24 Parganas. A senior official said, "The team members will be divided into two groups to conduct survey. They may conduct an aerial survey or do a ground assessment. But since they only have a day for the purpose, they may take the aerial route." The IMCT members will survey Patharpratima and Namkhana in South 24 Parganas district and Hingalganj and Basirhat in North 24 Parganas district, he said.

"They may not visit the moderately affected regions of East Midnapore district," he added. According to the official, the West Bengal government has prepared a report on the damage caused by Cyclone Amphan in eight districts of the state.

On Saturday, the IMCT members will meet Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha along with other senior officials before leaving for the national capital in the evening, he said. "We will give our report to them during Saturday's meeting and also share our views," he added.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier said the state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1 lakh crore due to the cyclone. During his visit to the cyclone-hit areas on May 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced an interim advance relief of Rs 1,000 crore for the state.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said the state government had changed its stance towards the central team "depending on its needs". "It is good that the TMC government has changed its stance of confrontation with the Centre on every issue. We want the people suffering due to the cyclone to get relief. The state government has been unable to provide relief to the affected in the last two weeks," he said.

TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee rebuked Ghosh for "trying to score political points" during a crisis. "The issue of the central teams on COVID-19 and to assess the cyclone situation is not the same. The BJP should stop pursuing its cheap politics even at the time of crisis. Our aim should be to stand by the people who are in distress," he said.

Congress leader Abdul Mannan said the Centre should release the maximum funds for restoration and rehabilitation of the cyclone-ravaged areas. "This is not the time for petty politics. The people of the state are suffering, and it is the duty of the state and the central government to provide relief," said Mannan, who along with CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty conducted a tour of the affected areas.

A war of words had broken out between the Centre and the West Bengal government in April over the visit of two central teams to the state to review the implementation of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The central teams had complained of non-cooperation by the state government, an allegation which was dismissed as baseless by the ruling Trinamool Congress.

