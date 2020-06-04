Left Menu
Development News Edition

60 including eight staff contract coronavirus at Solapur jail

PTI | Pune | Updated: 04-06-2020 23:37 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 23:37 IST
60 including eight staff contract coronavirus at Solapur jail

The prison at Solapur in Maharashtra has reported 60 COVID-19 patients including inmates and jail staff in the last few days, a senior jail official said on Thursday. On May 26, an inmate and a staff tested positive.

Subsequently, the samples of primary contacts of the patients also tested positive, a prison official said. "So far, 60 people including eight staff have been found to have contracted the virus," he said.

The jail houses 300 inmates. District Collector Milind Shambharkar said that all these patients have been isolated at a temporary facility.

Solapur district has so far reported 1,144 cases of COVID-19 and 99 deaths..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

TULIP launched to provide learning opportunities to fresh graduates in urban

IndusInd Bank launches mobile app based facility for opening current accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Protesters should 'highly consider' coronavirus tests, U.S. health official says

A top U.S. health official cautioned on Thursday that protests sweeping across the country could increase the spread of the novel coronavirus, particularly in cities that have struggled to control the outbreak, and that participants should ...

Report: NHL, players agree on playoff format

The NHL and its players agreed to a 24-team playoff format for the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The two sides shook on the deal, which includes a best-of-five format for the qualifying round before shifting to the traditional best-of-seven se...

Egypt's hotels win over domestic tourists with on-site clinics

Hotels in Egypt have implemented government safety regulations which include having an on-site clinic with resident doctor, regular temperature checks of guests, and a quarantine area, as they try to attract domestic tourists, hotel officia...

Four more COVID-19 cases in HP's Hamirpur, ten recover

Four more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradeshs Hamirpur on Thursday and the district continued to have the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state, Deputy Commissioner Harikesh Meena said.&#160; The DC said that t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020