60 including eight staff contract coronavirus at Solapur jail

The prison at Solapur in Maharashtra has reported 60 COVID-19 patients including inmates and jail staff in the last few days, a senior jail official said on Thursday. On May 26, an inmate and a staff tested positive.

Subsequently, the samples of primary contacts of the patients also tested positive, a prison official said. "So far, 60 people including eight staff have been found to have contracted the virus," he said.

The jail houses 300 inmates. District Collector Milind Shambharkar said that all these patients have been isolated at a temporary facility.

Solapur district has so far reported 1,144 cases of COVID-19 and 99 deaths..