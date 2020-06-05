Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hotels, restaurants, tourism operations to resume in Andhra from June 8

Hotels, restaurants and tourism operations to restart from June 8 in Andhra Pradesh, said Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement on Thursday.

ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 05-06-2020 09:35 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 09:35 IST
Hotels, restaurants, tourism operations to resume in Andhra from June 8
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

Hotels, restaurants and tourism operations to restart from June 8 in Andhra Pradesh, said Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement on Thursday. "All COVID-19 regulation norms will be taken care of in all hotels and restaurants," said Rao while interacting with hotel industry representatives in Vijayawada, along with Endowments Minister Vellam Palli Srinivasa Rao.

He further added that measures will be taken to open hotels and restaurants in towns with famous temples. As per the Unlock 1 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), all the religious places and places of worship are allowed to re-open from June 8. "Temple tourism will be promoted. Boating services will be resumed soon. Prior to that, nine command control rooms will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister next week, to monitor the boating operations," said the state Tourism Minister.

The State Government is planning to construct 5-star and 7-star resorts in several tourist spots such as Araku Valley, Gandikota and Horsely Hills, he said. "We have lost at least Rs 10 crores per month due to coronavirus lockdown. We want to re-develop tourism wing as a means to generate revenue for the state government," said Rao. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Twitter disables Trump video tribute to Floyd over copyright complaint

Twitter Inc has disabled U.S. President Donald Trumps campaign tribute video to George Floyd on its platform, citing a copyright complaint. The clip, which is a collation of photos and videos of protest marches and instances of violence in ...

Leonardo DiCaprio pledges to 'end disenfranchisement of Black America'

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio on Friday said that he is donating to different organizations working on equal rights. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor took to social media to make the announcement about his donations and also urged others t...

Singapore plans a coronavirus contact tracing device for all to wear

Singapore plans to soon launch a wearable device for novel coronavirus contact tracing that, if successful, it will distribute to all of its 5.7 million residents, the government said on Friday. The city-state has already developed the firs...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks set for best weekly gain in 9 years, ECB stimulus boosts euro; U.S. jobs eyed

Asian stocks erased early losses on Friday and were poised for their biggest weekly rise since 2011 while the euro hovered near a 1-12 month high as Europes central bank surprised with more stimulus, fuelling hopes for a global rebound. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020