Enhance efforts to restore fragmented ecosystems: V-P on World Environment Day

On World Environment Day, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday urged people to find sustainable solutions in every sphere of life. Keeping in view the ecological crisis that the planet faces, Naidu said efforts must be enhanced towards preserving biodiversity and restoring fragmented ecosystems

Such efforts, he said, would not only fight climate crisis but also ensure food security, water supply, and safety of people. "Let there be a new beginning on this World Environment Day. Together, we can secure the well-being of the people and the planet," the Vice President's Secretariat tweeted.