Baby born onboard Shramik Special train

A woman gave birth to a baby boy onboard 'Shramik Special' train from Lingampali in Telangana to Balangir in Odisha on Friday. The mother and the child have been shifted to a government hospital in Titlagarh. Both are in good condition, accroding to doctors.

The 19-year-old woman, Meena Kumbhar, hails from Thodibahal village in Balangir. This is the third baby born in Shramik Special train in East Coast Railway jurisdiction.

37 babies including this one were reported to have been born on Shramik Special Trains. (ANI)