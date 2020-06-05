Baby born onboard Shramik Special train
A woman gave birth to a baby boy onboard 'Shramik Special' train from Lingampali in Telangana to Balangir in Odisha on Friday.ANI | Titlagarh (Odisha) | Updated: 05-06-2020 12:06 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 12:06 IST
A woman gave birth to a baby boy onboard 'Shramik Special' train from Lingampali in Telangana to Balangir in Odisha on Friday. The mother and the child have been shifted to a government hospital in Titlagarh. Both are in good condition, accroding to doctors.
The 19-year-old woman, Meena Kumbhar, hails from Thodibahal village in Balangir. This is the third baby born in Shramik Special train in East Coast Railway jurisdiction.
37 babies including this one were reported to have been born on Shramik Special Trains. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Balangir
- Telangana
- Odisha
- Lingampali
- Titlagarh
- East Coast Railway
ALSO READ
Odisha reports 7th COVID death, total cases 1103
Cabinet Secretary reviews situation in cyclone-hit areas of Odisha, West Bengal
Amit Shah speaks to CMs of Odisha, Bengal; assures help to deal with situation after cyclone
I have spoken to CMs of Odisha and West Bengal over cyclone situation; assured them of all possible help from Centre: HM Amit Shah.
Bollywood prays for West Bengal, Odisha after cyclone Amphan wreaks havoc