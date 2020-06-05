Let's commit efforts for cleaner, greener environment: Nadda on environment day

On World Environment Day, BJP president J P Nadda on Friday highlighted Indian traditions of preserving and venerating nature, while asking people to commit their efforts for a cleaner and greener environment. "On the World Environment Day 2020, we cherish our traditions of preservation and veneration of nature & biodiversity. Now is the time for nature. Let's commit efforts for a cleaner, greener environment," he tweeted. He also planted a sapling to mark the day, saying that one small step goes a long way to protect nature & reverse its degradation.