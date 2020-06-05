Ensure arrangement of sanitisers, infrared thermometers at religious places: UP CM to officials

Left Menu
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-06-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 15:23 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed officials to ensure that at a time only five persons are allowed at a religious place, which should also have arrangement of sanitisers, infrared thermometer and pulse oximeter. Chairing a review meeting of 'unlock 1', he said before the religious places open for public, their managements should be told about all the necessary precautions that should be maintained at the venues. "At all the religious places, there should be arrangement of sanitisers, infrared thermometer and  pulse oximeter. It should be ensured that there should be only five persons at a time inside," a statement quoting the chief minister said. "No one should touch statues, religious book inside the religious places and arrangements should be made to keep footwear outside," he added. At the meeting, the chief minister emphasised on breaking the COVID-19 chain and said precautions should be taken at all levels, social distancing norms should be maintained and police patrolling should be ensured.

He said skill mapping of migrant labourers should be done to provide them jobs. Adityanath asked officials to contact other states to bring back those who are still stranded by arranging trains for them. The chief minister said petty vendors should be trained about digital payments and digital banking for contact-less payments.

The Union Health Ministry released SOPs to contain COVID-19 spread at religious places on Thursday, saying places of worship inside containment zones shall remain closed for public and those outside will be allowed to open. According to the SOPs, all religious places should ensure hand hygiene (sanitizer dispenser) and make thermal screening provisions at the entrance mandatorily. They should allow only asymptomatic persons in the premises and allowing those using face cover or masks..

