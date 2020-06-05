OPEC, allies coordinating to hold Saturday meeting - Saudi Arabia

OPEC, allies coordinating to hold Saturday meeting - Saudi ArabiaReuters | Dubai | Updated: 05-06-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 17:00 IST
Saudi Arabia's energy minister said on Friday that OPEC and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, were working to hold their oil output policy meeting on Saturday.
"The conditions right now warrant hopefully successful meetings. Coordination is under way to hold OPEC and OPEC+ meetings tomorrow afternoon," Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told Reuters.
