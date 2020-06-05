Left Menu
Five fresh coronavirus cases reported in Puducherry, overall tally crosses 100

PTI | Puduch | Updated: 05-06-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 17:16 IST
Five fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Puducherry on Friday taking the total number of active cases in the union territory to 62. The total number of patients in the union territory which was 99 on Thursday crossed the 100 mark with the addition of the five new cases, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao told reporters here.

The cumulative number of cases now stood at 104. He said the number of active coronavirus cases was 63 as of Thursday, adding with admission of three patients to Indira Gandhi Government Medical Ccollege Hospital and two to JIPMER and discharge of six patients, number was presently 62.

Rao said that while three of the five new patients were from Solai Nagar in neighbouring Muthialpet block, one patient was from the Puducherry Police quarters and the other was a patient who turned up for treatment for some other ailment at the Government General Hospital and tested positive for the virus today. The Minister said at a meeting held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister V Narayanasamy it was decided that the government medical college hospital which is a designated healthcare institution for coronavirus cases would resume providing services to all other general and non- COVID-19 patients from Monday.

Expressing concern over the rises in the number of COVID-19 cases recently, he called for strict adherence to norms such as wearing masks, social distancing and voluntary isolation on the part of the people. He said Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam (the three outlying regions of the Union Territory) did not have any COVID-19 case now.PTI COR SS PTI PTI

