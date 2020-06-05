Left Menu
Woman IPS officers targeted with abusive, obscene content on Twitter; police probe

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 19:14 IST
Some woman police officers posted at a premier training institute for bureaucrats in Mussoorie have been targeted with abusive and obscene content on Twitter, prompting the authorities to approach the local police, officials said on Friday. The Uttarakhand Police has lodged an FIR based on a complaint by the authorities at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) and an investigation is underway, they said.

The FIR was lodged with the special task force of the Uttarakhand Police and it has initiated action against a Twitter account, according to a statement issued by the academy. "We have been informed that the investigation is proceeding well. The academy has also written to Twitter officials in India to block this Twitter account immediately," it said. Twitter India did not comment on the issue.

"The academy has full faith in the investigation process of Uttarakhand Police and we are confident that the culprit will be brought to book and given exemplary punishment so that such actions are not repeated," the statement said. The news evoked sharp reactions from the associations of Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers, who demanded an expeditious probe to bring the culprits to book.

Besides them, all cadre officers of the central armed police forces (CAPFs) have also demanded strict action against such "perverted minds". "We all CAPFs officers condemn abusive posts and comments against lady IPS officer & demand strong legal action be taken against such perverted minds. Shame on such person," they said on twitter.

"We strongly condemn the abusive & derogatory remarks on Twitter regarding lady IPS officers. We believe the concerned police agencies will do a thorough investigation to expeditiously bring culprits to book. We solemnly resolve to protect the dignity of lady officers," the IPS (central) association tweeted. The academy said it acknowledges and appreciates the stand taken by the central IAS, IPS and other service associations in expressing their solidarity with their colleagues and calling for strict action.

The LBSNAA had lodged the FIR with the police on Thursday. "Today some lady IPS officers have been targeted with abusive, derogatory and obscene content by certain twitter accounts. The academy strongly condemns this malicious and derogatory tweet and has lodged an FIR with Uttrakhand Police in this regard," the LBSNAA had tweeted.

The IAS (central) association has asked Twitter to remove such posts and handles from its platform. "We agree and condemn abusive posts and comments against #IPS officers and demand strong action be taken against such perverted minds. We have reported such handles and request @TwitterIndia to remove such posts and handles," it tweeted The IFS officers association also strongly condemned the remarks. "Strong action must be taken against these cowards." Some senior IPS officers have also come in support of their colleagues.

"Each and every human deserves respect. Women especially because they are still considered second class citizens. We lady officers are on target because we stand for a cause and they can't digest it. Thanks fr support Smiling face with smiling eyes we will be more strong now," tweeted IPS officer Aslam Khan. Khan, a 2007-batch IPS officer of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories) cadre, has hinted the alleged inter-service rivalry between some IPS and paramilitary officers could be behind the online attack. The central armed police service officers were last year granted organized Group A service status to help them get pay and promotion parity with their counterparts in the Indian Police Service.

"It all started from here and when they could not do much they started doing character assassination of lady IPS officers. Is it not the easiest thing?" she said in a pinned tweet in a mix of Hindi and English along with a graphic showing animated characters, representing paramilitary forces Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and "illegal" IPS association..

