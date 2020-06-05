CM announces Rs 100 crore assistance for cyclone-hit Raigad

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced "emergency relief" of Rs 100 crore for the neighbouring Raigad district which was hit by cyclone Nisarga. Thackeray made the announcement during a visit to Alibaug, the headquarters of the coastal district, 110 km away from Mumbai.

Cyclone Nisarga made landfall near Alibaug on Wednesday afternoon before weakening. The chief minister said that pictures and videos shot by locals would be treated as proof of damage during preparation of panchnamas (spot inspection reports).

He had asked officials to prepare panchnamas quickly to ascertain the extent of damage, Thackeray said. "It would take eight to ten days to complete panchnamas. Locals should take pictures and videos of the damage suffered by them and these would be acceptable as proof during the panchnama," he said.

"This assistance (of Rs 100 crore)will be given as emergency relief. This is just a beginning. Don't call it a package," he added. The chief minister also said that the rains which followed the cyclone can enhance the coronavirus threat.

"We have to stop other rain-related ailments as well. We will not leave anyone in the lurch. Restoring electricity supply, telecommunications and repairing houses is a priority," Thackeray said.

The chief minister was accompanied by his son and guardian minister of Mumbai suburbs Aaditya Thackeray, and guardian minister of Mumbai city Aslam Shaikh. Raigad guardian minister Aditi Tatkare and district collector Nidhi Chaudhary briefed them about the situation.

The chief minister noted that elected representatives and the district administration responded to the natural calamity very well. Houses and surroundings should be cleaned up so that water-borne diseases do not spread, Thackeray added.

Upon arrival at Mandwa jetty from Mumbai, the chief minister visited Thal village. Food will be provided to the local people affected by the cyclone and additional staff would be sent to the district to remove fallen trees and repair electricity poles and houses, he said.

The chief minister also handed over a cheque of Rs 4 lakh to the family of Dasharath Waghmare (58), resident of Umthevillage in Alibaug tehsil who died when an electricity pole fell on him during the cyclone.