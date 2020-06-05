Left Menu
Dr Jitendra Singh launches e-Booklet on one-year achievements of DoPT

Initiating the discussion, Secretary (Personnel) elaborated the main initiatives taken by the Department during the last one year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 20:21 IST
MOS(PP) thanked the officers for their contribution to the above-said achievements despite Corona pandemic. Image Credit: Twitter(@DrJitendraSingh)

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today launched a Booklet and it's e-version on one-year achievements of the Department of Personnel and Training, DoPT through Video Conferencing (VC). The video conferencing was attended by Secretary (Personnel) and other senior officers in the Department.

Thereafter, the Hon'ble MOS(PP) addressed the participants and narrated some of the salient achievements of the Department in one year which are mentioned below:

1. AARAMBH – A common foundation course for officers of 21 Services recruited through Civil Services Examination has been undertaken. The officers from these Services were addressed by Hon'ble Prime Minister on 31.10.2019 at Statue of Unity, Kevadia.

2. A new training initiative for government employees named iGoT(Integrated Government online Training) has been launched, which aims to provide role-based training in place of rule-based training provided until now.

3. A version of iGoT fitted to the training needs of frontline workers tackling COVID-19 has been launched. As on date, 10,52,410 users are enrolled in iGoT for COVID-19 learning platform and they have consumed more than 20 lakhs courses till now.

4. The institution of Lokpal has been operationalized from its new office. Lokpal (Complaint) Rules have been framed and Rules on Finance and Accounts and Declaration of Assets are at an advanced stage.

5. Fundamental reforms have been initiated in the area of Government recruitment. At present, our citizens, especially those belonging to the poor and unprivileged sections, go through cumbersome procedures of multiple agencies and examinations of Government recruitment. A proposal for the establishment of a National Recruitment Agency is at an advanced stage. The NRA will conduct computer-based online Common Eligibility Test for recruitment to non-gazetted posts with test centres in every district. This will ease the difficulties faced by the aspirants of Government jobs.

6. Constitution of branches of Central Administrative Tribunal at Jammu and Srinagar. Inauguration of Tribunal at Jammu will be made through video conferencing on Monday.

MOS(PP) thanked the officers for their contribution to the above-said achievements despite Corona pandemic. He also stated that despite the pandemic the offices have put in their best and it proved the concept of minimum attendance - maximum output.

MOS(PP) also interacted with officers who appreciated the gesture of the Union Minister, who interacted with officers of junior level i.e. Section Officer and Under Secretary.

(With Inputs from PIB)

