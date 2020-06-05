Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mamata launches project to plant 5 cr mangrove trees in cyclone-hit Sundarbans

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-06-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 20:24 IST
Mamata launches project to plant 5 cr mangrove trees in cyclone-hit Sundarbans
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of World Environment Day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday inaugurated an ambitious project for planting five crore mangrove trees in the Sunderbans, which bore the brunt of cyclone 'Amphan' that destroyed nearly one-third of the forest. Banerjee said 1,600 square kilometre of the 4,200 square km mangrove forest, which provides a natural barrier from storms, has been destroyed in the cyclone.

The project for planting five crore mangrove trees in the Sunderbans is set to be completed within a month, the chief minister had said on Tuesday. Planting a neem tree in a South Kolkata park, she said the West Bengal government, along with the civic authorities and the Kolkata Police, will plant 50,000 trees in the city, where 16,000 trees were uprooted by cyclone 'Amphan' on May 20.

Training her guns on the opposition BJP, she said none other than Trinamool Congress leaders, ministers and workers were seen tackling the double blow of the cyclone and coronavirus in West Bengal, but one particular party was spreading canards against her government. "Our government has already sent interim relief to 25 lakh farmers affected by the cyclone, those people whose houses were destroyed, affected fishermen and others have also been given money," she said, adding that her government has already released Rs 6,500 crore for relief and restoration work and more funds are required.

Banerjee said more than 10 lakh migrant workers have arrived in West Bengal from different states by bus and trains and that the state government has spent Rs 200 crore for their transportation and other arrangements She accused the Centre of sending back migrant workers in an unplanned way, thus leading to the spread of COVID-19 in the state, which, she said had been under control. "We will lovingly provide shelter to migrant workers since they are in distress, but the central government has sent lakhs of people without planning," the chief minister said and alleged that these people were not provided with treatment, food, or money.

"Some of these people are sick when they arrive from places like Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, and some have also died in trains," she said. "The number of COVID-19 cases was low in our state, but it has increased because many of our brothers and sisters are coming from outside," Banerjee said.

She said 4.5 lakh electric poles have been brought down by cyclone 'Amphan' and power connection has been restored in 90 per cent of the affected areas. Banerjee urged people not to indulge in politics and to jointly work for restoration of normalcy.

"When we are working for saving the state from the devastation caused by the cyclone and COVID-19, one political party is busy canvassing that the present government be thrown out and that the people of Bengal vote for it," she said. "But I am not saying that Narendra Modi be thrown out of Delhi. It is not the time for politics," she said.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Defence Ministry initiates dialogue with OFB employees' unions on its corporatisation

The Defence Ministry on Friday initiated a dialogue with multiple employee unions of the Ordnance Factory Board OFB to address their concerns regarding its corporatisation, according to an official statement. As part of the Atmanirbhar Bhar...

Motor racing-Hungarian GP contract extended by a year to 2027

Hungarian Grand Prix organisers have negotiated a years contract extension to 2027 to compensate for having to hold this years Formula One race without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hungary is set to be the third race of a shorte...

Eveready says COVID-19 to hit profitability in short term; in talks with lenders for fund infusion

Battery and lighting equipment major Eveready Industries on Friday said the coronavirus pandemic will have an impact on its profitability in the short term and it is engaged in discussions with lenders to infuse additional fund to meet work...

Beyond Esports move on at DreamHack Masters - Asia

Beyond Esports swept a tight battle with Lucid Dream on Friday to reach the lower-bracket final at the DreamHack Masters Spring 2020 - Asia event. Beyond won 16-13 on Inferno and 16-14 on Dust II to eliminate Lucid Dream, who finished in fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020