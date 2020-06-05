Left Menu
Development News Edition

OPEC+ to meet Saturday on extending cuts, pushing for compliance

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 05-06-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 20:48 IST
OPEC+ to meet Saturday on extending cuts, pushing for compliance
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

OPEC and its allies led by Russia will meet on Saturday to discuss extending record oil production cuts and to push laggards such as Iraq and Nigeria to comply with existing curbs. The producers known as OPEC+ previously agreed to cut supply by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) during May and June to prop up prices that collapsed due to the coronavirus crisis. Cuts have been due to taper to 7.7 million bpd from July to December.

Two OPEC+ sources said Saudi Arabia and Russia had agreed to extend the deeper cuts until the end of July but said Riyadh was also pushing to extend them until the end of August. "The conditions right now warrant hopefully successful meetings," Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told Reuters on Friday, adding that coordination was underway to hold the OPEC and OPEC+ meetings on Saturday.

Benchmark Brent crude, which slumped below $20 a barrel in April, was up over 5% on Friday to trade at a three-month high above $42. Prices had slipped earlier this week from recent highs on uncertainty about when OPEC+ would meet. Saturday's video conferences would start with talks between members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries at 1200 GMT and would be followed by a gathering of the OPEC+ group at 1400 GMT, OPEC said on Friday.

Three OPEC sources said an extension to cuts was contingent on high compliance. They said countries that produced above quota in May and June must promise to adhere to targets and compensate for any earlier overproduction by cutting more in July, August, and September. The energy minister of the United Arab Emirates, Suhail Al Mazrouei, called for improved compliance in a letter to OPEC+.

"As a representative of the UAE, I find it disappointing and unacceptable that some of the largest producers with capacity like (Saudi Arabia) and Russia comply 100% or more while other major producers do less than 50%," he wrote in the letter seen by Reuters. Iraq, which had one of the worst compliance rates in May according to a Reuters survey of OPEC production, agreed to the additional pledge, OPEC sources said.

"The Saudis have been pushing Baghdad hard to comply," one OPEC+ source said. "Iraq has agreed to the pledge to improve its full compliance with the cuts." Baghdad blamed technical reasons and a recent change in its government for weak compliance in May, another OPEC source said.

It was not clear how exactly Iraq would agree with oil majors working on its territory to reduce output further. The country is yet to assign a new oil minister with the finance minister also performing the role of acting oil minister. Nigeria said in a statement earlier this week it had made "concerted efforts to adhere to [its cut] commitment and will continue to do so unequivocally". The country aims to reach full compliance by the end of the month, the country's oil minister Timipre Sylva said, adding that they measured their compliance in May at 52%.

Mexico, which resisted pressure by other OPEC+ members to cut output by 23% or 400,000 bpd, agreed to cut output by 100,000 bpd only for May and June at the April meeting. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday his country was not in a position to make any additional cuts, but that Energy Minister Rocio Nahle would be taking part in the OPEC+ meeting. The OPEC+ technical and ministerial committee meetings, which review the market and usually make recommendations on policy, were now scheduled for June 17 and 18, OPEC+ sources said.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

IAEA voices serious concern at Iran's stonewalling on old sites

The U.N. nuclear watchdog expressed serious concern on Friday that Iran has continued for months to deny it access to sites of interest to it, describing previous suspected activities there that could have been part of a nuclear weapons pro...

Three judges test positive for COVID-19; Madras HC to restrict hearing through video conferencing

Chennai, Jun 5 PTI Three judges of the Madras High Court have tested positive for COVID-19 following which the administrative committee has decided to restrict hearing with limited benches strictly through video conferencing from the reside...

Delhi govt receives over 7.5 L suggestions from people on reopening of city's borders

The Delhi government has received over 7.5 lakh suggestions from people on whether the citys borders should be reopened and health services of hospitals be restricted to the treatment of only Delhiites owing to the COVID-19 crisis, accordin...

COVID-19: Anant National University designs mobile testing facility

Ahmedabad-based Anant National University on Friday said it has designed a compact, effective, and contact-free mobile testing facility for swab collection and X-ray testing for coronavirus infection. Fitted on a cargo three-wheeler, which ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020