Gehlot seeks support of civil society, NGOs to campaign to raise awareness on coronavirus

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday sought support of the civil society and NGOs to run an awareness campaign for strict compliance of social distancing and health protocols in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Saying that the threat of coronavirus was not over, he stressed on starting a campaign to make people aware about the benefits of strictly complying with the protocols.

In a dialogue with representatives of civil society groups and social organisations through video, Gehlot said they played an active role during the pandemic and assisted administration by sharing information on distribution of food, ration and movement of migrants. The chief minister said the state government took decisions taking the leaders of political parties, religious organisations and other stakeholders in confidence during the pandemic.

“As a result, the needy got relief in time. Even today, we are able to fight the corona strongly with the cooperation of all, which is being appreciated all over the country,” he said. The representatives also shared their experiences.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeeva Swarup and other senior officials were present in the meeting..