Two more COVID-19 cases in HP's Hamirpur, seven recover

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 05-06-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 22:53 IST
Two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur on Friday as the district continued to have the highest number of coronavirus cases in the state, deputy commissioner Harikesh Meena said. The DC said seven people also recovered from the virus in the district on Friday.

The number of active cases in the district now stands at 63 against 199 in Himachal Pradesh, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said. More than 31 per cent of the active COVID-19 cases in the state are in Hamirpur district alone, officials said, adding that the number of total cases in Hamirpur stands at 120 against 394 in the state.  While 56 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far, one succumbed to the virus in the district, Meena said. A 28-year-old woman of Nwami village in Galore and a 38-year-old woman of Bathroon village in Nadaun, who had returned from Delhi and Ghaziabad respectively tested positive on Friday.

The Delhi returnee was institutionally quarantined at Mehre since her arrival on a train on May 19 whereas the second woman was home quarantined after she came here on May 27, he added. The DC said both the women were being sent to COVID-19 care centres for treatment.   Hamirpur has the highest number of active cases in the state at 63, followed by 50 in Kangra, 17 in Solan, 16 each in Una and Chamba, 12 in Bilaspur, 9 in Mandi, eight in Sirmaur, three each in Shimla and Kullu, and two in Kinnaur. PTI DJI RHL

