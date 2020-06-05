10 fresh COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh, tally 394

(Eds: With fresh inputs) Shimla, Jun 5 (PTI) Ten more people, who had recently returned from Delhi-NCR, tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, taking the total number of infections in the state to 394, officials said. Kangra district reported three cases, followed by Hamirpur (two) and Shimla, Kullu, Bilaspur, Una and Chamba (one each), Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said.

Also, 10 patients -- seven in Hamirpur, two in Kangra and one in Mandi-- recovered from the disease. In Hamirpur, two women, aged 28 and 38 years, tested positive for the disease, Deputy Commissioner Harikesh Meena said.

The 28-year-old was institutionally quarantined at Mehre since her arrival in a train from Delhi on May 19 whereas the other woman was home quarantined after her return from Ghaziabad on May 27, he added. In Kangra, a 34-year-old man and his 31-year-old wife from Minjgram in Nurpur tehsil tested positive, he said, adding that their two-year-old son had earlier tested positive and was admitted to a dedicated COVID care centre (DCCC).

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said the number of active cases in the state is 199 and 189 patients have recovered so far. Six people have succumbed to the virus in the state.

Hamirpur has the highest number of active cases in the state at 63, followed by 50 in Kangra, 17 in Solan, 16 each in Una and Chamba, 12 in Bilaspur, nine in Mandi, eight in Sirmaur, three each in Shimla and Kullu, and two in Kinnaur. PTI DJI DPB.