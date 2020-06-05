Left Menu
Development News Edition

10 fresh COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh, tally 394

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 05-06-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 22:55 IST
10 fresh COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh, tally 394

(Eds: With fresh inputs) Shimla, Jun 5 (PTI) Ten more people, who had recently returned from Delhi-NCR, tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, taking the total number of infections in the state to 394, officials said. Kangra district reported three cases, followed by Hamirpur (two) and Shimla, Kullu, Bilaspur, Una and Chamba (one each), Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said.

Also, 10 patients -- seven in Hamirpur, two in Kangra and one in Mandi-- recovered from the disease. In Hamirpur, two women, aged 28 and 38 years, tested positive for the disease, Deputy Commissioner Harikesh Meena said.

The 28-year-old was institutionally quarantined at Mehre since her arrival in a train from Delhi on May 19 whereas the other woman was home quarantined after her return from Ghaziabad on May 27, he added. In Kangra, a 34-year-old man and his 31-year-old wife from Minjgram in Nurpur tehsil tested positive, he said, adding that their two-year-old son had earlier tested positive and was admitted to a dedicated COVID care centre (DCCC).

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said the number of active cases in the state is 199 and 189 patients have recovered so far. Six people have succumbed to the virus in the state.

Hamirpur has the highest number of active cases in the state at 63, followed by 50 in Kangra, 17 in Solan, 16 each in Una and Chamba, 12 in Bilaspur, nine in Mandi, eight in Sirmaur, three each in Shimla and Kullu, and two in Kinnaur. PTI DJI DPB.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Ten teams named to We Play! Clutch Island event

We Play Esports announced 10 teams that have been invited into its We Play Clutch Island event, including five teams that will advance directly into the main event. The 10 CIS teams qualified for the June 16-28 online event through their Re...

Trump defies governor, heads to Maine where protesters await

US President Donald Trumps first trip to Maine as president was meant to showcase the administrations work to fight the coronavirus but it attracted hundreds of supporters and opponents of Trump who turned out Friday to demonstrate amid the...

UN report on terrorism reiterates what Pak PM publicly 'confessed': India

India on Friday said a recent report by the UN Security Council mentioning about Pakistan-based terror groups sending thousands of terrorists to Afghanistan is a reiteration of what Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan publicly admitted. The ...

WRAPUP 3-Washington emblazons defiant 'Black Lives Matter' sign near White House

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser on Friday renamed a street in front of the White House Black Lives Matter Plaza and had the slogan painted in huge yellow letters on the roadway in an apparent rebuke of President Donald Trumps militaristic re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020