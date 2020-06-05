Left Menu
Gradual decline in recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in Delhi in last 11 days: Data

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 23:47 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 23:47 IST
Amid surge in coronavirus cases, recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in the national capital has gradually fallen in the last 11 days, dipping to 39.16 per cent as reported on Friday, according to official figures. This is the second time in the last two weeks that the recovery rate has fallen to below 40 per cent. On June 4, the recovery rate reported was 39.58 per cent. Barring June 1, when it saw a spike of 990 cases, Delhi has been recording over 1,000 fresh cases everyday from May 28 to June 4, the highest being 1513 on June 3. On Friday, the city recorded 1,330 fresh coronavirus cases taking the COVID-19 tally in the city beyond the 26,000-mark, and the death toll due to the disease jumped to 708. As many as 10,315 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while there are 15,311 active cases, the Delhi health department said in the bulletin on Friday.

This pegs the recovery rate as reported on June 5 at 39.16 per cent. Prior to that the rate varied from 48.18 per cent on May 25 to 40.35 per cent on June 3, according to the figures shared by the Delhi heath department in its bulletins.

However, from May 20 (46.82 per cent) to May 25 (48.18 per cent), the recovery rate was gradually increasing, after which it successively declined per day, as per the data. On May 26, the rate fell marginally to 48.07 per cent, with a total of 14,465 cases being recorded on that day.

The May 26 bulletin said, there were 6,954 patients who had recovered, been discharged or migrated, while there were 7,223 active cases. The death toll on that day stood at 288. A total of 58 fatalities were reported on June 4, which took place between May 4 and June 3, the authorities said, adding 25 of these deaths took place on June 3 and 10 on June 2, the bulletin said. Nearly 1,300 fresh cases were reported on June 2.

The number of daily fresh cases recorded from May 28-31 stood at 1024; 1106; 1163; and 1295 respectively. In a joint virtual press conference with Delhi Heath Minister Satyendar Jain, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday had urged people who were infected by coronavirus but asymptomatic, to remain at home and isolate themselves.

The government has been maintaining the recovery rate of patients who are home quarantined, has been in the range of 80-90 per cent..

