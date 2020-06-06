Left Menu
Assam reports 128 new COVID-19 cases

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 06-06-2020 00:42 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 00:42 IST
Assam crossed the 2,200-mark in COVID-19 cases after 128 persons tested positive on Friday, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. With this, the total number of cases in Assam reached 2,243.

The state has 1,727 active cases, Sarma said in a tweet. The new cases were reported from Dhubri (37), Dima Hasao (24), Darrang (13), Karimganj (9), Hailakandi (8), Cachar, Baksa, Nagaon (7 each), Sonitpur (5), Udalguri (3), South Salmara and Dhemaji (2 each), Nalbari, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Chirang (1 each).

During the day, 50 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals. Of the total 2,243 cases, four have died, while 509 have been cured, Sarma said.

Besides, three more patients have migrated to other states, the minister said. Meanwhile, Sarma inaugurated a chemotherapy facility at the Assam Medical College and Hospital.

"Pleased to share that I inaugurated the chemotherapy facility at Assam Cancer Care Foundation at AMCH, Dibrugarh in presence of my colleagues. Happy that linac based radiation will also begin from September. Compliments to team," he tweeted. To screen all the people coming from outside to the state, the government has imposed a mandatory institutional quarantine policy for everyone, barring some exceptions.

Assam has so far tested 1,33,029 samples for COVID-19 in seven laboratories in Assam, NIV in Pune and some outsourced laboratories, the Health and Family Welfare Department said in its daily bulletin on Thursday night..

