Left Menu
Development News Edition

350 litres of ID arrack seized in Andhra's Srikakulam district

Andhra Pradesh Police on Friday seized 350 litres of Illicitly Distilled (ID) arrack (country liquor) which was being illegally transported from Odisha to Andhra Pradesh.

ANI | Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 06-06-2020 05:53 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 05:53 IST
350 litres of ID arrack seized in Andhra's Srikakulam district
Police took 16 people into custody. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Police on Friday seized 350 litres of Illicitly Distilled (ID) arrack (country liquor) which was being illegally transported from Odisha to Andhra Pradesh. Acting on a tip-off, Police raided at Bhogapuram village and caught a gang carrying liquor on foot.

Giving details about the raid, Kasibugga DSP Sivarami Reddy said," Based on credible information, SI Prasad and his team raided at Bhogapuram near Mahendratanaya River at 5 AM this morning. They caught 14 persons who are carrying yokes with gunny bags. The police seized 28 gunny bags. Each bag contains 125 sachets each containing 100 ml of ID arrack (country liquor). A total of 350 litres of ID arrack is seized." "Two persons from Odisha state are sending these materials. The receivers are Srikakulam's Sompeta. The person who was facilitating the transportation of these materials has been identified as Nalla Diwakar, a resident of Sompeta. He is taken into custody," he added.

DSP Reddy further said that 16 people are taken into custody, 4 are still absconding. "We will take stern action if these people would not yield. If needed, we would not hesitate to open rowdy sheets on them," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Cristobal regains tropical storm force on track to US coast

A storm that appears to be headed for the U.S. Gulf Coast regained tropical storm force on Friday while drenching southern Mexico and Central America. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Cristobal had maximum sustained wi...

Twitter, Facebook disable Trump video tribute to Floyd over copyright complaint

Twitter Inc, Facebook Inc and Instagram disabled President Donald Trumps campaign tribute video to George Floyd on their platforms on Friday, citing copyright complaints. The clip, which shows photos and videos of protest marches and instan...

Venezuela jails 3 DirecTV executives as US firm cuts service

Venezuelan authorities have jailed three local DirecTV executives under an arrest warrant issued after the Dallas-based company abruptly cut off services to the South American country last month, citing U.S. sanctions against the socialist ...

Demonstrators vow to sustain momentum until change happens

Protesters stirred by the death of George Floyd vowed Friday to turn an extraordinary outpouring of grief into a sustained movement as demonstrations shifted to a calmer, but no less determined focus on addressing racial injustice. In Minne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020