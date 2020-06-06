CM Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates coal mine near Nagpur
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday inaugurated the Western Coalfields' (WCL) Adasa coal mine near Nagpur through video conferencing.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-06-2020 13:46 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 13:46 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday inaugurated the Western Coalfields' (WCL) Adasa coal mine near Nagpur through video conferencing. There are a total of three Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL) coal mines which includes two in Madhya Pradesh and one in Maharashtra.
Notably, the Nagpur mine alone will entail a total capital expenditure of Rs 335 crores and is expected to produce 1.5 million tonnes of coal. The mine is expected to be functional within this year. (ANI)
