MSEDCL pegs loss due to cyclone at Rs 1.25 cr in Thane, P'ghar

The state-run Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) on Saturday pegged the losses incurred due to cyclone Nisarga at Rs 1.25 crore across parts of Thane and neighbouring Palghar district. The MSEDCL, also known as Mahavitaran or MahaDiscom, in a statement said that its Kalyan circle office bore the maximum brunt of the cyclone that flattened 168 power poles and destroyed eight transformers as well as power lines of 32 -km length in the areas under it.

Power supply in almost all the affected areas has been restored, it said. MSEDCL's Kalyan circle comprises its mandal offices in Kalyan, Vasai and Palghar, which cover areas including Dombivli, Kalyan East and West, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, Badlapur, Murbad, Shahapur, Titwala, rural parts of Thane district, Vasai, Virar, Wada, Nalasopara, Palghar, Jawhar, Mokhada, Vikramgad and Boisar, it said.

The cyclone destroyed several electricity poles and transformers in these areas and affected the power supply. "As per the preliminary estimates, property worth around Rs 1.25 crore has been damaged," it said.

The cyclone had made landfall near Alibaug in Raigad district on Wednesday afternoon..