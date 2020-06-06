Left Menu
Development News Edition

Negligence in treating COVID-19 cases a serious issue: Ajit

PTI | Pune | Updated: 06-06-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 15:50 IST
Negligence in treating COVID-19 cases a serious issue: Ajit

Stating that negligence during treatment of COVID-19 patients in private hospitals is a "serious issue", Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday warned them of strict action for "unethical practices". Addressing a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation with senior officials here, Pawar said, "negligence by private hospitals during treatment of infected patients is a serious issue".

"A strong action will be taken against such hospitals for any unethical practices," he said. Speaking about reopening of schools in Maharashtra, the epicentre of coronavirus infection, Pawar said a decision will be taken soon with adequate precautionary measures to insulate students from the coronavirus impact.

Pawar also observed that many people are not following the lockdown norms in the state. Maharashtra has launched phase-wise reopening of the economy and public activity under "Mission Begin Again" though the lockdown remains in force until June 30.

"The economy needs to be restarted but it has to be done by observing discipline. It has been observed that many people are not following rules. Officials should take appropriate action against such people," he said. Meanwhile, Dr Subhash Salunkhe, the consultant to the state government on the pandemic control, said treatment be provided to the infected patients from rural areas, which have seen a rise in the cases, at their native places itself.

As on Friday, Maharashtra's tally of COVID-19 cases stood at 80,229 with 2,849 deaths, which is the highest for any state in the county..

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt will bear higher education expenses of salon owner's daughter: TN CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday announced that the state government would bear the higher education expenses of a salon owners daughter in Madurai who was lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his COVID-19 relief wo...

Two more die of COVID-19 in J-K; death toll rises to 38

Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, taking the total number of fatalities due to the disease in the union territory to 38, officials said. While one death took place in the Kashmir Valley, another was re...

Washington Mayor Bowser, 'unbought and unbossed,' challenges Trump

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser has drawn a battle line right up to the White House.Bowser, one of seven black female mayors of Americas 100 largest cities, on Friday declared a small but symbolic patch of the U.S. capital - a section of 16t...

Pak court issues notice to Imran Khan in defamation case

An additional district and sessions court here issued notices to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on an application, moved by opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif seeking early hearing of his Rs 10 billion suit for damages under Defamation Or...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020