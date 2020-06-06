Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP's Mahakal temple to reopen doors for devotees from Monday

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 06-06-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 15:59 IST
MP's Mahakal temple to reopen doors for devotees from Monday

Nearly eleven weeks after the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh was shut due to the coronavirus outbreak, its doors will be reopened for devotees from Monday, its office-bearer said. However, those who wish to visit the temple will have to register their names first, he said.

The Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, located around 175 kms from Bhopal, is one of the 12 "jyotirlingas" in the country and attracts lakhs of devotees every year. The reopening of the temple is part of the easing of lockdown restrictions in the state.

"The temple will reopen on Monday. It will be kept open between 8 am and 6 pm as per the central guidelines," temple management committee's administrator Sujan Rawat told PTI on Saturday. "We are going to launch a mobile application and set up a toll-free number for the devotees to book an appointment to enter in the shrine," he added.

People can register their names from Sunday afternoon, Rawat said. "However, the devotees will not be allowed to attend the 'bhasma aarti' ritual or enter the sanctum sanctorum," he added.

"Besides that, no one will be allowed to touch the idols and scriptures, sprinkle or distribute holy water or offer prasad," he said. Other safeguards will also be followed to prevent the spread of the infection, he said.

The 'bhasma aarti darshan' at the temple was suspended on March 16 and five days later, the management committee restricted the entry of devotees into the temple in view of the pandemic. During the Hindu holy month of Shravan, around one lakh people visit the temple on Sundays and Mondays, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva, Rawat said.

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt will bear higher education expenses of salon owner's daughter: TN CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday announced that the state government would bear the higher education expenses of a salon owners daughter in Madurai who was lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his COVID-19 relief wo...

Two more die of COVID-19 in J-K; death toll rises to 38

Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, taking the total number of fatalities due to the disease in the union territory to 38, officials said. While one death took place in the Kashmir Valley, another was re...

Washington Mayor Bowser, 'unbought and unbossed,' challenges Trump

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser has drawn a battle line right up to the White House.Bowser, one of seven black female mayors of Americas 100 largest cities, on Friday declared a small but symbolic patch of the U.S. capital - a section of 16t...

Pak court issues notice to Imran Khan in defamation case

An additional district and sessions court here issued notices to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on an application, moved by opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif seeking early hearing of his Rs 10 billion suit for damages under Defamation Or...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020