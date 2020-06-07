Left Menu
15 more test positive for COVID-19 in Manipur, total count 172

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 07-06-2020 13:37 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 13:37 IST
At least 15 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur, raising the total in the state to 172, officials said on Sunday. Of the 15, eight have recently returned from Mumbai and seven from Delhi, a statement issued by the states COVID-19 Common Control Room said.

Six of the Delhi returnees have arrived by air, and one by bus, it said, adding that follow-up and contact tracing for all fresh cases were underway. Taking the new patients into account, the number of active coronavirus cases in the state rose to 120.

Altogether, 52 people have been discharged from different hospitals in the state thus far, with the recovery rate standing at 36.36 per cent. Among the 16 districts in the state, Churachandpur has recorded the maximum number of cases at 34, of which 17 have recovered.

Pherzawl, the only district with no COVID-19 patient so far, registered three cases on Saturday..

