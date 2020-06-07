Guj: BSF recovers 13 packets of charas from creek in Kutch

The Border Security Force recovered 13 packets of charas from Shekhranpir creek off Jakhau coast in Gujarat's Kutch district near the Indo-Pakistan border, an official said on Sunday. With this, BSF and local police have recovered 64 packets of charas, estimated to be worth Rs 1 crore in the international market, from the creek area since May 20, said Kutch-West Superintendent of Police Saurabh Tolumbia.

On May 20, a total of 16 packets, each weighing 1 kilogram, were recovered by marine police, while on June 1, a Naval intelligence unit seized 19 packets, and the BSF got 13 packets on June 2. "All these packets are from the same consignment that was first uncovered on May 20," the SP added.