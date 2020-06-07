Left Menu
Development News Edition

Culture ministry nod to open 820 ASI monuments which have places of worship from June 8

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 18:08 IST
Culture ministry nod to open 820 ASI monuments which have places of worship from June 8

The Union Culture Ministry on Sunday approved opening of 820 Archeological Survey of India-protected monuments which have places of worship from June 8, Minister Prahlad Patel said. The culture ministry has decided to open only those monuments among the over 3,000 ASI-maintained monuments where religious events take place, such as Nila Mosque at Hauz Khas enclave, the Qutub archaeological area and Lal Gumbad in Delhi.

As many as 3,691 Centrally-protected monuments and archaeological sites maintained by the ASI were shut from March 17 in view of the coronavirus crisis. The minister said all coronavirus-related protocols issued by the Union health ministry would be followed by the monument authorities. According to sources, wearing of masks might be made the norm at such sites for visitors.

In a tweet, Patel said, "Today, the culture ministry has approved the opening of 820 of its living monuments under the ASI from June 8. All protocols issued by the MHA and the health ministry will be followed." Among the ASI monuments having places of worship which would be opened from Monday include 114 from the northern region, 155 from the central region, 120 from the western region, 279 from the southern region and around 100 from the eastern region, officials said. The most such monuments are in Vadodara (77), followed by Chennai (75), Dharwad (73) and Bengaluru (69). The Centre had on May 30 said that 'Unlock-1' would be initiated in the country from June 8 under which the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown effectuated on March 25 would be relaxed to a great extent, including opening of shopping malls, restaurants and religious places, even as strict restrictions would remain in place till June 30 in the country's worst-hit areas.

The Health Ministry on Thursday released SOPs for reopening offices, hotels, shopping malls, restaurants and religious places. Some of them have already re-opened in parts of the country and a few others are scheduled to re-start in the next phase of unlocking from Monday. The stakeholders will be responsible for following the guidelines. The guidelines released by the MHA state that hand hygiene (sanitizer dispenser) and thermal screening provisions are to be made compulsory at the entrance. Only asymptomatic persons shall be permitted entry at premises. All persons will be permitted entry only if they are using masks or face covers. It also stated that footwear or shoes should be preferably taken off. It also stated that in order to manage the queue and ensure social distancing in the premises, specific markings must be made with sufficient distance and separate entry and exit should be organized for the visitors. When queuing for the entry, a minimum of 6 feet distance should be maintained at all times.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Monsoon to advance into West Bengal, Odisha & NE states by June 11-12: MeT Dept

With the likely formation of a low pressure area over east central Bay of Bengal by Tuesday, Monsoon is set to advance into West Bengal, Odisha, Sikkim and some parts of northeastern states by June 11-12, the Met department said here on Sun...

Asiatic Society bulletin to feature excerpt from 'Ain-i- Akbari' on 16th century storm

An excerpt from the original Persian text of Ain-i-Akbari by Abul Fazl on a major storm in the 16th century will feature in an article in the new bulletin of the Asiatic Society, a spokesman of the institute said. The Ain-i-Akbari or the Ad...

Rise in fire-related calls in Delhi since mid-May

With a rise in the mercury and phase-wise relaxations of the coronavirus lockdown, the control room of the Delhi Fire Services has witnessed a surge in fire-related calls since the mid week of May, officials said on Sunday. During the four ...

Southwest monsoon advances, low-pressure area to form over Bay of Bengal by June 9: IMD

A low-pressure area likely to form over the east-central Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours, by 9 June, said IMD on Sunday. It is likely to move west northwestwards and become more marked during the subsequent 24 hours, by June 10, the weat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020