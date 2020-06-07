Left Menu
Development News Edition

PSA against JK bar association chief: Police case over social media criticism of HC verdict

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-06-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 19:42 IST
PSA against JK bar association chief: Police case over social media criticism of HC verdict

Police have registered an FIR in connection with social media criticism of a recent High Court verdict upholding the detention of Kashmir Bar Association President Mian Abdul Qayoom under the Public Safety Act, a police official said Sunday. Information was received from reliable sources that certain comments were posted on social media in respect of a recent judgment by the division Bench of High Court of J-K, dismissing the habeas corpus petition, the official said.

He said it prima facie appears that the social media comments were made with an intention to disrepute the High Court, cause disharmony in the general public and shake their faith in the institution of judiciary. The comments are also aimed to push the miscreants to cause public disorder in the society, he said. "An FIR has been lodged under the relevant sections of law and further investigation has been initiated in the case," the official said.

On May 28, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and Justice Vinod Chatterjee Koul dismissed Qayoom's petition seeking his release, and suggested he appeal before the competent authority for his release if he undertakes to shun secessionist ideology..

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Delay likely for Delhi govt's new excise policy

The new excise policy of the Delhi government is likely to get delayed by some more days in view of the COVID-19 crisis in the national capital, an official said on Sunday. The official said the draft of the policy was submitted by the Exci...

Bengaluru Police arrest corporator Imran Pasha for violating lockdown norms in containment zone

Police on Sunday arrested Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike BBMP corporator and JDS member Imran Pasha for violating COVID-19 lockdown guidelines in a containment zone. Pasha, the corporator from Padarayanapura where many positive cases of...

Duty to intervene: Floyd cops spoke up but didn't step in

Minneapolis was among several cities that had policies on the books requiring police officers to intervene to stop colleagues from using unreasonable force, but that didnt save George Floyd and law enforcement experts say such rules will al...

Heavy to very heavy rainfall in Odisha in next 3-days: MeT

With a low pressure area shaping up over the Bay of Bengal, the IMD on Sunday issued a prolonged rainfall warning in Odisha with heavy to very heavy rainfall in many areas in next three days. Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation ov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020