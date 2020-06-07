PSA against JK bar association chief: Police case over social media criticism of HC verdict

Police have registered an FIR in connection with social media criticism of a recent High Court verdict upholding the detention of Kashmir Bar Association President Mian Abdul Qayoom under the Public Safety Act, a police official said Sunday. Information was received from reliable sources that certain comments were posted on social media in respect of a recent judgment by the division Bench of High Court of J-K, dismissing the habeas corpus petition, the official said.

He said it prima facie appears that the social media comments were made with an intention to disrepute the High Court, cause disharmony in the general public and shake their faith in the institution of judiciary. The comments are also aimed to push the miscreants to cause public disorder in the society, he said. "An FIR has been lodged under the relevant sections of law and further investigation has been initiated in the case," the official said.

On May 28, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and Justice Vinod Chatterjee Koul dismissed Qayoom's petition seeking his release, and suggested he appeal before the competent authority for his release if he undertakes to shun secessionist ideology..