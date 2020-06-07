Maha: Two killed in tiger attack in Chandrapur district

Two persons have been killed by a tiger in the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra, officials said on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Raju Dadmal (47) and Rajpal Nagose (40), the officials said, adding that they were killed in the last three days.

Dadmal's mutilated remains have been found deep inside in TATR. Nagose was attacked by a tiger on June 5 when he was working in a farm located close to TATR.

Earlier, the forest department had installed camera traps to identify the troublesome tiger in the area. According to officials, the tiger behind the attacks was a sub-adult who got separated from its mother.

A total of 13 people have died in the attacks of wild animals in Chandrapur district so far this year. While 12 of them were killed in attacks by tigers, another person was killed in an attack by a leopard..