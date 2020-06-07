Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malls, restaurants, religious places to open in Delhi from Monday; hotels to remain shut

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 21:51 IST
Malls, restaurants, religious places to open in Delhi from Monday; hotels to remain shut

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that malls, restaurants and religious places in the national capital would open from Monday after more than two months since the coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed, but banquet halls and hotels would remain closed. At an online briefing on Sunday, Kejriwal said hotels and banquet halls might be converted into hospitals in the coming days to treat coronavirus patients and therefore, they would remain shut.

"Malls, restaurants and religious places will be opening from Monday in Delhi in accordance with the Centre's guidelines," he said. The city government will comply with the instructions of the Centre and its experts like maintaining social distancing and wearing of masks at these places, Kejriwal said.

"In view of the rising number of coronavirus cases, we might attach hotels and banquet halls with hospitals and convert them into hospitals. Hotels and banquet halls will not be opened for now," he said. The Centre had said on May 30 that "Unlock-1" would be initiated in the country from June 8 and the lockdown would be relaxed to a great extent.

The Delhi government also issued an order allowing opening of restaurants, shopping malls and places of worship except in the COVID-19 containment zones, "subject to compliance with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare". Kejriwal urged the elderly people, who are at a higher risk of contracting the coronavirus, to confine themselves in a room and not to interact with even the family members in order to protect themselves.

Delhi has so far registered over 27,500 coronavirus cases, including 761 deaths..

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Malls, restaurants, hotels in Bhopal to reopen from Monday

Shopping malls, hotels and restaurants located outside the COVID-19 containment zones in Bhopal have been allowed to reopen from Monday, a senior official said. Bhopal district administration on Sunday issued revised orders under the CrPC 1...

Received death threats after denying Sachin Tendulkar his 100th ton: Tim Bresnan

England pacer Tim Bresnan has revealed that he and Australian umpire Rod Tucker both received death threats after taking Sachin Tendulkars wicket on 91, denying his 100th international century, during the 2011 Test at The Oval. This ball, i...

Kiren Rijiju hopes of starting sporting events in next couple of months

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said that the country should be able to start some sporting events within the next couple of months. Rijiju was doing an Instagram live session with table tennis player Mani...

Former Bengals CB Riley dies

Former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Ken Riley died Sunday morning in Bartow, Fla. He was 72. The Tallahassee Fla. Democrat reported his death but did not reveal a cause.Riley spent his entire 15-year NFL career 1969-83 with the Bengals, ea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020