Left Menu
Development News Edition

14 deaths, 154 fresh COVID-19 cases in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-06-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 23:17 IST
14 deaths, 154 fresh COVID-19 cases in Telangana
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Telangana continued to report a surge in COVID-19 infections with 154 cases being reported on Sunday, taking the tally to 3,650 even as 14 people died due to the virus, taking the total fatalities to 137. Out of the 154 new cases, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area alone accounted for 132, while the remaining were reported from different parts of Telangana, a health department bulletin said.

A total of 1,742 people have been discharged so far after treatment, it said. The number of people under treatment in the hospitals stood at 1,771, the bulletin said.

The 14 deaths included a 36-year-old journalist working with a Telugu news channel. He succumbed to COVID-19 while undergoing treatment at state-run Gandhi Hospital here.

The journalist had bilateral pneumonia with Type-1 respiratory failure and Acute Respiratory Disease Syndrome (ARDS) when he was admitted at Gandhi Hospital on June 4 after testing positive for the virus, doctors at the hospital said. He was also suffering from Myasthenia Gravis, a long-term neuromuscular disease that leads to varying degrees of skeletal muscle weakness, they added.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy condoled the death of the scribe. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajanalso expressed grief and hinted at intensifying the fight against the pandemic in view of rise in number of cases and mortality in the state "amidst restricted testing rates." "Concerned about journalist's death.. share family's grief.

Firstline warriors drs, nurses, paramedics, police, journalists must be safeguarded 2 safeguards public in #pandemic Increasing positive cases & mortality in TS amidst restricted testing rates tell us 2 intensify our fight," she tweeted. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also conveyed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy and State Media Academy Chairman Allam Narayana were among those who condoled the journo's death. In a related development, the state-run Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences here partially closed five departments for three days from Sunday till June 9 and undertook sanitization after as many as 20 doctors and nurses working in these departments tested positive for the virus last week, a senior doctor told PTI.

"The patients in these blocks were already shifted to other blocks in the hospital and the sanitisation work has begun," the doctor said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

EXCLUSIVE-In warning sign for Trump, Republicans growing pessimistic about country's direction

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 1,891,690 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 3,593 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Watery end for statue of slave trader in UK city of Bristol

For someone who died nearly three centuries years ago, Edward Colston has become a symbol for the Black Lives Matter movement in Britain. The toppling of his statue in Bristol, a city in the southwest of England, on Sunday by anti-racism pr...

Health Ministry publishes New Drugs and Clinical Trials (Amendment) Rules

The Union Health Ministry has come up with draft New Drugs and Clinical Trials Amendment Rules, inserting provisions for compassionate use of any unapproved drug that is in the phase-III clinical trial, either in India or abroad, by importi...

Anti-racism protesters rally around world, topple statue

Thousands of people took to the streets of European cities Sunday to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement, with protesters in the English port of Bristol venting their anger at the countrys colonial history by toppling a s...

PIB Principal Director General K S Dhatwalia tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to AIIMS

Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia has tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to AIIMS, sources said on Sunday. He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS trauma centre at 7 pm,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020