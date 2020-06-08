Maha: 3 children drown in pond in Beed's Parli tehsil

Three children in the 8-15 age groupdrowned in a pond in Parli tehsil of Maharashtra's Beeddistrict at around 7am on Monday, police said

The incident happened in Dawoodpur area and the three,identified as Surekha Rajaram Dandekar (15), Rekha RajaramDandekar (13) and Rohit Narayan Dandekar (8), belong to onefamily residing in Vasurni village in Nanded district, anofficial said

"Surekha had gone to the pond to wash clothes and theother two children accompanied her. They ventured into adeeper part of the pond and drowned. The bodies have beenfished out," he added.