Delhi hit be another low-intensity earthquake, ninth time in two months

The national capital on Monday was jolted by an earthquake with an epicentre at Gurugram, Haryana. This is the ninth time in two months that Delhi has been hit by a quake.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 14:21 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

The national capital on Monday was jolted by an earthquake with an epicentre at Gurugram, Haryana. This is the ninth time in two months that Delhi has been hit by a quake. "An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.1 on the Richter Scale hit 13km WNW of Gurugram, Haryana at 1 pm today," said National Centre for Seismology.

Tremors were felt across Delhi and in Noida as well. On June 7, an earthquake measuring 1.3 on the Richter Scale had hit 23 km south of southeast of Rohtak district in Haryana.

On June 3, a 3.2 magnitude earthquake had hit Delhi, Faridabad, Gurugram. Two mild earthquakes of magnitude 4.6 and 2.9 in Rohtak on May 29.

On May 15, Delhi was hit by an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.2 on the Richter Scale hit 13km NW of New Delhi and earlier on May 10, a medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.4 had hit the capital with an epicentre near northeast Delhi's Wazirpur area. The same area was also the epicentres of the earthquakes of magnitudes 3.5 and 2.7 respectively which hit on April 12 and April 13. (ANI)

