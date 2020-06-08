Left Menu
After over two months,govt offices in Kerala open with full strength

PTI | Thiruvanatha | Updated: 08-06-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 14:50 IST
Thiruvananthapuram, June 8 (PTI): Government offices in Kerala began functioning with full staff from Monday, after remaining closed for over 75 days due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown. An order issued by the state government on Sunday said all the government, quasi-government and PSU offices in Kerala, except those in containment zones, should function with full staff strength from Monday.

In containment zones, offices will function with minimum employees. "Staff who are differently-abled,have serious illness, and those taking care of their differently-abled children, should be avoided from attending the duty.

Those mothers who have children under the age of one and those who are seven-months pregnant should be given work-from-home facility," the order said. The order, however, said that offices will remain closed on Saturday until further orders. The state government has said government officials, who have contracted the infection, would be given special casual leave.

Employees will also be sanctioned leave in case any of their family member contracts the disease.

