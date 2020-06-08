Everyone knows reality of borders: Rahul Gandhi takes jibe at Home Minister

Everyone knows reality of borders: Rahul Gandhi takes jibe at Home MinisterPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 15:05 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a swipe at Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks that India is strong in protecting its borders and said everyone knows the reality of the situation at the country's borders. "Everyone knows the reality of the 'borders', but the thought is good to keep one's heart happy," he said in a tweet in Hindi.
Gandhi tweaked a couplet from noted Urdu poet Mirza Ghalib to take a dig at the Home Minister. Shah had on Sunday said India's defence policy has gained global acceptance and the world agrees that after the US and Israel, if there is any other country that is able to protect its borders, it is India.
Gandhi has been attacking the government and the prime minister on the border standoff with China in Ladakh and has been asking the government to come clean on the situation there.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- India
- Amit Shah
- Congress
- Mirza Ghalib
- Hindi
- China
- Ladakh
- Israel
ALSO READ
BJP, Congress equally responsible for plight of migrant labourers: Mayawati
Jharkhand Congress MLA Rajendra Prasad Singh dies
Jharkhand Congress MLA Rajendra Prasad Singh dies
In Gujarat, we don't have health care system, we have sick system: Congress
Congress is creating 'political pollution': Naqvi