Kurmanathaswamy temple in Andhra's Srikakulam district opens for devotees

Kurmanathaswamy temple in Sri Kurmam village of Srikakulam district re-opened for devotees today following the state and Central government's nod to open the places of worship starting Monday.

ANI | Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 08-06-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 15:54 IST
Kurmanathaswamy temple in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh.. Image Credit: ANI

Kurmanathaswamy temple in Sri Kurmam village of Srikakulam district re-opened for devotees today following the state and Central government's nod to open the places of worship starting Monday. Temple Executive Officer Vijay Kumar said that devotees are being allowed adhering to the state government's guidelines.

Devotees should bring Aadhaar or any identification card to enter the temple, said Kumar. They should wear a mask and maintain social distance, he added. Kumar also said that children below 10 years and elders above 65 years will not be allowed into the temple.

On Saturday, Andhra Pradesh government had released a detailed guideline for reopening of religious places in the state. (ANI)

